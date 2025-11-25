Rohit Sharma announced as ICC brand ambassador for T20 World Cup 2026 Former India captain Rohit Sharma has been announced as the new brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin on February 7.

Mumbai:

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, who won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025, has been announced as the new ICC brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026, slated to begin on February 7. During the T20 World Cup schedule announcement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah announced the development.

Notably, the Mumbai batter holds two T20 World Cup titles, having won it in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and then in 2024, beating South Africa in the final. He also became the first cricketer to be named the brand ambassador while being an active cricketer.

“It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far,” Shah tweeted.

Rohit has played 159 T20I matches in his career, scoring 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89. He reinvented T20 cricket, having installed an attacking mindset among cricketers, which helped the Men in Blue win the Asia Cup 2025, beating Pakistan in the final.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank ICC, Jay bhai. It’s a huge honour for me. Being an ambassador for ICC and I was told by someone now while playing, no one has been announced as an ICC ambassador. So, it’s a great privilege for me. Very grateful and very honoured,” Rohit said.

India’s group announced for T20 World Cup 2026

India have been drafted in Group A, along with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will host USA in their opening game of the campaign on February 7. On February 12, they will play Namibia, followed by Pakistan on the 15th in Colombo and their last group game against Netherlands in Namibia.