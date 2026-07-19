Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli overtake Dilshan-Sangakkara in elite list with solid partnership against England

London:

India took on England in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams took centre stage at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th, and the game began with England batting first and posting a total of 388 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Rohit Sharma that stood out. Opening the innings, the veteran batter smashed his 51st international century and went on to score 138 runs in 110 deliveries, shutting down his critics and even shutting down the recent retirement talks.

It is worth noting that Rohit and Kohli built a solid partnership in the second innings as well, building a partnership of 113 runs as they put England in a spot of bother in the second innings.

Doing so, the duo also surpassed former Sri Lanka players Tilakratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of players with the most 100+ partnerships in ODI cricket. Both Rohit and Kohli have now built 100+ run partnerships in ODIs 21 times, surpassing Dilshan and Sangakkara’s tally of 20.

Most 100+ partnerships in ODIs

26 Tendulkar – Ganguly

21 Rohit – Kohli *

20 Dilshan – Sangakkara

18 Rohit – Shikhar

16 Gilchrist – Hayden

The onus falls onto Virat Kohli in the dying stages

With Rohit Sharma dismissed on a score of 138 runs, the responsibility falls on the shoulders of veteran batter Virat Kohli. After 44 overs, Kohli stood tall on a score of 65* runs in 55 deliveries. However, the star batter would need support from the other end.

It could be interesting to see how the star batter fares with just six overs remaining and India needing 84 runs to win the game. England would look for quick wickets and take advantage of the fact that India will look to adopt an aggressive approach, with the game being in a dire situation. Furthermore, with the series on the line, there would be extra pressure on both sides, and it could be interesting to witness which team comes out on top.

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