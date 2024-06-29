Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli create massive milestone in same innings in T20 World Cup 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli

India and South Africa are facing each other in the final for the first time of an ICC event. The men in blue led by Rohit Sharma have made it to the summit clash of the shortest format after 10 years and the skipper and Virat Kohli will be keen on lifting the trophy more than anyone after missing out on the last few occasions. The superstar duo, meanwhile, have already created a massive personal milestone in T20Is that will leave many in awe.

Rohit and Kohli both have now faced more than 3000 deliveries in T20Is. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the only player before them to face as many balls and has overall played 3211 deliveries in his career so far. However, the Indian skipper couldn't score many runs as he mustered only nine runs off five balls before getting out Keshav Maharaj in the second over of the innings.

In the same over, Rishabh Pant played a poor shot to get out for a second-ball duck as India were reduced to 23/2 in two overs itself. It was a good start in the first over with India posting 15 runs in the opening over but Maharaj pulled things back nicely for his side two wickets in the single over. The onus will now be on Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to come good and help India post a competitive total on the board.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah