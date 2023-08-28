Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli chase Sachin Tendulkar's record in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The much-awaited Asia Cup is set to commence on August 30 with the match between designated hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. Team India will start its campaign on September against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. The ODI Asia Cup is happening for the first time since 2018 and India will enter the competition as the defending champions in the format having won the tournament five years ago beating Bangladesh in the final.

When India will step out against Pakistan, ace batters skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also have an eye on Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in the Asia Cup history. Notably, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer for India in ODI Asia Cup. He has amassed 971 runs in 23 matches at an impeccable average of 51.10 with two centuries and seven fifties to his name.

India's current ODI captain Rohit is only 226 runs behind Sachin in this aspect having scored 745 runs in 21 innings at an average of 46.56. He has already scored one century and six half-centuries and will be keen on adding more to his tally in this year's edition. Virat Kohli is the fourth highest run-scorer among Indians in this list. He has scored 613 runs in only 10 innings having last played in the ODI Asia Cup way back in 2014.

Kohli averages a stunning 61.30 and strikes at 97.14 with three centuries and one fifty to his name. Kohli's all-time ODI highest score of 183 also came in the Asia Cup against Pakistan. Kohli is 358 runs behind Tendulkar to become the top-scorer among Indian cricketers in the Asia Cup 50-over format. Team India will play a total of five matches (provided they qualify for Super Fours) and six if they make it to the final. Looking at the form of both Rohit and Kohli, we might see Sachin Tendulkar's record being broken in the upcomng Asia Cup.

Most runs for India in ODI Asia Cup Players Runs Sachin Tendulkar 971 Rohit Sharma 745 MS Dhoni 648 Virat Kohli 613 Gautam Gambhir 573

