Rohit Sharma almost takes out umpire with straight shot in Champions Trophy semi-final | WATCH Star India batter Rohit Sharma almost took out the umpire with a straight smashing shot during the second innings of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

The Indian team received a target of 265 runs to chase down in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Australia. The Men in Blue began their run chase with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat. It was the early stages of the run chase when Rohit caught the headlines with a smacking shot.

Taking on Nathan Ellis, Rohit played a smacking shot down the ground and hit the ball straight towards the umpire. The umpire went on to dodge the shot, dropping to the ground. The clip of the moment has been going viral all over social media as well. It is worth noting that while Rohit looked to be in good touch, his innings ended on a score of 28 runs after he was dismissed by Cooper Connolly.

More to follow..