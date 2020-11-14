Indian T20 League
Rohit Sharma admires BCCI for 'smooth & safe' conduct of IPL 2020

IPL 13, which was initially supposed to be held from late March in India, had to be postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2020 9:06 IST
MI skipper Rohit Sharma
MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has lauded the Indian Premier League and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the "smooth and safe" conduct of IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 13, which was initially supposed to be held from late March in India, had to be postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It was then held across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from September 19 to November 10.

The tournament saw Mumbai Indians lay their hands on the IPL trophy for the fifth time as they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash.

"Have to admire the commitment and discipline shown by IPL and BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the IPL2020. Also a big hand to all eight franchises for creating a safe bio secure bubble for teams and family," said Rohit in a tweet.

