Rohit Sharma activates training mode in full swing to prepare for Test series against Bangladesh | WATCH

Rohit Sharma is preparing in full swing for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. The red-ball captain is spending plenty of time in the gym doing muscular training and is also working on his stamina by running many a mile.

India are set to host Bangladesh for a multi-format tour in September. Bangladesh's tour of India will get underway with a two-match Test series. Both teams will play the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 onwards. The second Test of the series will be organized at the Green Park Stadium from September 27 onwards.

The Test series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The bilateral series between the two countries will culminate with a three-match T20I series.

Notably, Rohit is the second-leading run-getter for India in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The 'Hitman' has already amassed 700 runs in nine Test matches at an average of 46.66 including three hundreds and as many centuries. He has scored the second-most number of runs in the WTC 2023-25 cycle for India after Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Team India are at the top of the WTC points table with a PCT (Points Percentage System) of 68.52. They have won six out of the nine games that they have played in the ongoing WTC cycle, lost two and drawn one fixture.

India last played the red-ball format earlier this year when they hosted the Ben Stokes-led England side for a five-match series. After losing the first Test, India made a resounding comeback and won the remaining four fixtures to make the scoreline 4-1.

Bangladesh's tour of India schedule:

Date Match Venue September 19 to 23 1st Test MA Chidambaram, Chennai September 23 to 27 2nd Test Green Park Stadium, Kanpur