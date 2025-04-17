Rohit Sharma achieves massive feat despite short-lived innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad Veteran Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma achieved a huge feat with his three-sixes knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stdium. He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers in the elite list.

New Delhi:

Game 33 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, and the clash saw Hyderabad coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

In the first innings, Mumbai Indians put in an excellent performance with the ball and limited the visitors to a score of 162 runs in the first innings. As the run chase began, it was veteran MI batter Rohit Sharma who captured all the limelight despite a short-lived innings.

Opening the innings for Mumbai, Rohit looked to adopt an aggressive approach, scoring 26 runs in 16 deliveries, hitting three sixes in the process. Doing so, he completed 100 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. In his short-lived knock, Rohit has not hit 102 sixes at the venue, fourth most for any batter.

Speaking of the game between MI and SRH, the clash saw Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open the innings for the visitors, hoping to get off to a good start. Abhishek did show glimpses of class, scoring 40 runs in 28 deliveries.

However, after Abhishek’s dismissal, none of the other batters amounted to much. Travis Head departs on a score of 28 runs in 29 deliveries. Ishan Kishan departed on a score of two runs, with Nitish Reddy walking back on a score of 19 runs in 21 deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen pushed SRH to a score of 162 runs in the first innings with a knock of 37 runs in 28 deliveries. As for Mumbai Indians, Will Jacks was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Boult, Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each as well.

Most sixes at a venue in the IPL

130 - Virat Kohli, Bengaluru

127 - Chris Gayle, Bengaluru

118 - AB de Villiers, Bengaluru

102 - Rohit Sharma, Mumbai*