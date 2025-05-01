Rohit Sharma achieves major milestone, only second cricketer to achieve unique feat Rohit Sharma completed 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. He became only the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to score over 6000 runs for a single team in the shortest format of the game.

Jaipur:

Star batter Rohit Sharma completed 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. He joined the franchise before IPL 2011 and has been a part of it ever since. He has led the team for a decade before passing the baton to Hardik Pandya. Under his leadership, Mumbai clinched five IPL titles and the Champions League in 2013. Meanwhile, in 2024, there were talks about Rohit leaving the franchise, but the team management managed to retain him for INR 16.30 crore.

Meanwhile, against Rajasthan Royals, in the ongoing IPL2025, Rohit not only reached the milestone but became the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to score over 6000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has 8871 runs, while Rohit has amassed over 6000. James Vince (Hampshire), Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) and MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) stand third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rohit smacks third half-century in four matches

Rohit’s form was a matter of massive concern in the early half of the tournament. The 38-year-old struggled to get going but the Mumbai Indians management backed him nevertheless. The veteran repaid their faith with consistent performances in the last few games. He smacked back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, and against Rajasthan Royals, he once again reached the milestone.

Alongside Ryan Rickelton, Rohit led from the front to build a 116-run opening partnership. It was only for the third time that Mumbai managed to stitch an opening partnership of more than 100 runs. It also happened for the first time in 11 years. Notably, Rohit made 53 runs off 36 balls while Rickelton hit 61.

Mumbai had a perfect start in the match against Mumbai and it is now up to the finishers to arrive and help the team post a defendable total on the board.