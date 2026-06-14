Rohit Sharma achieves major milestone, enters elite list despite subpar showing against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma was quite unlucky in the first ODI of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. Opening the innings for the Men in Blue in the run chase, Rohit was sent packing due to a runout, which was caused by a mix-up between him and Shubman Gill.

The ace batter looked visibly dejected, but despite his subpar performance, Rohit went on to achieve a major milestone. Rohit Sharma completed 16,000 international runs as an opener. He became only the second player in Indian cricket history to achieve the feat after Virender Sehwag.

He also overtook former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis in the list of all-time ODI run-scorers as well, sitting in eighth place now. Rohit had hoped to put in a good showing in the game against Afghanistan, but he had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs in just as many deliveries.

Also Read: Shubman Gill enters elite list, achieves huge feat with stellar performance against Afghanistan

India skipper gave his take on the run-out

After the victory was secured, India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about the moment of the runout where there was a mix-up with Rohit Sharma. He revealed how the former India skipper saw the replay and said that it was fine as well.

“He saw the replay, he said it's fine. Even in the last match that we played against Afghanistan, T20s, he got run out there as well,” Shubman Gill said after the game.

It was Shubman Gill’s performance that propelled India to a brilliant victory. Chasing down a target of 195 runs, Shubman Gill opened the innings for the Men in Blue and stayed unbeaten until the end, taking his side over the finish line.

After Rohit Sharma’s early wicket, Gill amassed 84* runs to his name in 66 deliveries, and made sure that India came out as the winners, and took the lead in the series. The performance of KL Rahul stood out as well, who scored 39* runs in 19 deliveries, as India registered a comfortable performance and they will hope to do so in the second ODI as well.

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