Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Pant to be available only from 2nd T20I vs England

Heading into the T20 World Cup down-under, workload management is one of the most important aspects that the BCCI will have to look at as all players will need to be at their best - physically and mentally.

India's latest assignment will see them go head to head vs England in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. After the test match, India will take on England in 3 T20s and as many ODIs.

With the Test scheduled to finish on July 5 and the first T20I scheduled for July 7 in Southampton, the selection committee has decided that the star players will be given a three-day recovery period before they are picked from the second game.

"The squad that played T20I series in Ireland will remain in the first T20I and then from the second T20I, all the stars (Rohit, if fit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Jadeja) will make a comeback. Once, they are well-rested, all of them will be a part of the regular white-ball side, but most of the players in Ireland will remain till the end of the T20I series." sources told PTI.

This is the Indian squad that was part of the recently concluded Ireland T20 series.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh

