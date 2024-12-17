Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, beats Kirti Azad by 800 votes

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohan Jaitley

Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the president of the Delhi and Districts Association (DDCA) for the third successive time as he defeated former India cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad comfortably. For the unversed, Rohan is the son of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley who served as the DDCA president for a staggering 14 years.

Among 3748 members, 2413 votes were cast and the contesting candidates needed 1207 votes for the majority. Rohan Jaitley won the election by securing 1577 votes as opposed to Azad who secured only 777 to be elected for three more years at the position. In 2020, Rohan was elected unopposed after Rajat Sharma resigned midway in his term.

A year later, Jaitley defeated advocate Vikas Singh to claim a three-year term. According to a PTI report, Rohan also had the backing of former BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who is considered an influential figure in Delhi cricket as he controls more than 1,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Khanna's daughter Shikha Kumar has been elected the vice president of the DDCA. She defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498) to claim the said post and won a total of 1246 votes. Ashok Sharma (893) became the secretary, while Harish Singla (1328) was elected for the treasurer's post and Amit Grover (1189) won the joint secretary position. All the elected office bearers will serve at the position for three years.

Kirti Azad who lost the DDCA elections had earlier alleged massive corruption at the DDCA. In the run-up to the polls, he had stated that the association spent Rs 17.5 crore on installing floodlights when the much bigger Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad did the same for Rs 7.5 crore. But he ended up losing the election to Rohan Jaitley.