Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, beats Kirti Azad by 800 votes

Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, beats Kirti Azad by 800 votes

Rohan Jaitley defeated Kirti Azad to be elected as the president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for the third successive term. Interestingly, Rohan's father Arun Jaitley served at the top position for a staggering 14 years.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 13:45 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 13:45 IST
DDCA election
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohan Jaitley

Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the president of the Delhi and Districts Association (DDCA) for the third successive time as he defeated former India cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad comfortably. For the unversed, Rohan is the son of former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley who served as the DDCA president for a staggering 14 years.

Among 3748 members, 2413 votes were cast and the contesting candidates needed 1207 votes for the majority. Rohan Jaitley won the election by securing 1577 votes as opposed to Azad who secured only 777 to be elected for three more years at the position. In 2020, Rohan was elected unopposed after Rajat Sharma resigned midway in his term.

A year later, Jaitley defeated advocate Vikas Singh to claim a three-year term. According to a PTI report, Rohan also had the backing of former BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who is considered an influential figure in Delhi cricket as he controls more than 1,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Khanna's daughter Shikha Kumar has been elected the vice president of the DDCA. She defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (536) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (498) to claim the said post and won a total of 1246 votes. Ashok Sharma (893) became the secretary, while Harish Singla (1328) was elected for the treasurer's post and Amit Grover (1189) won the joint secretary position. All the elected office bearers will serve at the position for three years.

Related Stories
Santner, Williamson lead NZ to whitewash-avoiding, their biggest Test win, England take series 2-1

Santner, Williamson lead NZ to whitewash-avoiding, their biggest Test win, England take series 2-1

Pat Cummins achieves yet another feat as Australia captain, surpasses West Indies legend

Pat Cummins achieves yet another feat as Australia captain, surpasses West Indies legend

Blow to Australia as Josh Hazlewood likely to miss entire Border-Gavaskar series due to calf strain

Blow to Australia as Josh Hazlewood likely to miss entire Border-Gavaskar series due to calf strain

Kirti Azad who lost the DDCA elections had earlier alleged massive corruption at the DDCA. In the run-up to the polls, he had stated that the association spent Rs 17.5 crore on installing floodlights when the much bigger Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad did the same for Rs 7.5 crore. But he ended up losing the election to Rohan Jaitley.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement