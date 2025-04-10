Robin Uthappa slams Rajasthan Royals' auction strategy after third IPL 2025 loss Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and lambasted Rajasthan Royals' strategy in the mega auction after their third loss in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He pointed out the decision to let go of Buttler and Chahal

Rajasthan Royals have gotten off to a shaky start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. Taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in their first two games, they went on to lose both matches but came back with two wins on the trot against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

However, after the two consecutive wins, Royals took on Gujarat Titans in their fifth game, where they registered a loss. Seeing them register their third loss, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and slammed Rajasthan Royals’ auction strategy to let go of big names like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"And I think that's where RR got it wrong in the in the auctions didn't they. I think the fact that they let the likes of Jos Butler go, Ashwin go, Yuzi Chahal go, they just left too many holes. Like today, if Shimron Hetmyer gets injured, they don't have a replacement for him, which makes us ask that question that how does that actually work for them," said Uthappa on Star Sports.

Furthermore, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson talked about the camaraderie between Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson having a positive impact on the team.

"The connection that Sanju has as a leader with Jos Butler really does have a huge influence in and around the group as well. So there are other factors around not just your cricket performance on the field that add so much value, which is why it just continues to blow me away that the Rajasthan Royals didn't retain him," said Watson.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals currently occupy seventh place in the IPL 2025 standings. The side has won two matches and lost three so far, and with a clash against RCB approaching next, they will hope for an improved showing.