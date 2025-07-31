Robin Uthappa slams England opener for his antics on final day of Manchester Test Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and slammed England opener Zak Crawley for his behaviour in the latter stages of the final day of the recently concluded Manchester Test match against India.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and lambasted England opener Zak Crawley for his behaviour on the final day of the Manchester Test match between England and India. With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar propelling India towards a draw with their resilient knocks, Crawley was seen sledging the two batters.

With a draw the only possible result, England skipper Ben Stokes offered to shake hands with Jadeja and Sundar and end the game. However, the two batters decided against it. This clearly annoyed the England players, with Zak Crawley even branding it ‘embarrassing.’

Speaking of the same, Robin Uthappa slammed Crawley for his behaviour and opined that while a discussion over calling for a draw was fair, the Indian batters had full right to stay out in the middle.

"The way the players went after them. Crawley for crying out loud mate, what are you doing? A Test hundred is a Test hundred. It is a huge deal. It just felt weirdly familiar to us Indians, where we have been told what to do. What the heck man? You want to play your way, you play your way. It is within the rules of the game. You follow the rules, stay in the line, we're good," he said on his YouTube channel.

England opt to field first in London

Speaking of the fifth and final Test match between England and India, the clash has seen England win the toss, and the hosts have opted to bowl first at The Oval. Losing the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill revealed that he does not mind losing the toss as long as they win the game.

“Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes. Jurel, Karun and Prasidh in for Pant, Shardul and Bumrah. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all,” Gill said at the toss.

