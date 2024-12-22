'I did not...': Robin Uthappa responds to arrest warrant issued in alleged EPF deposits fraud

Follow us on Image Source : ROBIN UTHAPPA/INSTAGRAM Robin Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa has finally responded to the arrest warrant that was issued against him in connection with an alleged EPF (Employee Provident Fund) deposit fraud. Taking to Instagram and X, Uthappa clarified that he neither had an "active executive role" nor was he involved in the "day-to-day operations" of the businesses in question.

For the unversed an arrest warrant was issued against the former India cricketer for allegedly not depositing provident fund amounts into the accounts of his employees after deducting the same from their salaries as a director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited.

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House," Uthappa posted on Instagram and X.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date."

Uthappa has claimed that the companies failed to repay the funds that he had lent to them which forced him to take legal action against them. He also revealed that his legal team has already responded to the notice issued to him confirming his "lack of involvement" in the matter.

"Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days."