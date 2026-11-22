The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 is looming on the horizon, with the mini auction for the tournament all set to be held on December 16th; teams will be gearing up to finalise their squads ahead of the new edition of the competition. It is interesting to note that ahead of the season, many eyes will be set upon the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the season, Mumbai Indians announced a complete rejig of their coaching staff, bringing in former India cricketer Robin Uthappa as their batting coach, among many other changes in the coaching staff as well.

Speaking on the same, Robin Uthappa took centre stage and reflected on how the offer for Mumbai Indians came out of nowhere and he did not expect the five-time champions to come knocking.

“It came completely from left field. I didn't see it coming. The interest was there, though. I've been hoping that I would get a call at some point to work with a franchise because I felt I could add a lot of value,” the former India batter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Uthappa opened up on the clarity in his thinking

It is interesting to note that Uthappa will be working with the biggest names in cricket in Mumbai Indians, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and many others. He opined that with such huge names in the squad, a lot of clarity comes in the thinking.

“As established cricketers, having clarity is important. Nobody is bigger than Mother Cricket. I think everyone has been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat Mother Cricket or supersede it. You can be as established as you want, but as athletes, you always want to have clarity before a tournament begin,” Uthappa said.

“There are a lot of things that established players require, and as coaches, we can serve them by making sure that we give them everything they need to feel ready to perform. They should feel happy and confident about where they are before a match begins. Sometimes, just being available is such a big blessing for established players. There are umpteen things you can do,” he added.

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