Robin Uthappa reflects on fan wars between IPL franchises ahead of resumption Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and pointed out Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the ever increasing fan wars between the two franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 after being suspended midway due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan is all set to continue. With the situation between both countries starting to calm down, the marquee event is all set to continue with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17.

With the tournament all set to resume, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about the ever increasing fan wars between the franchises. Uthappa took the example of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, and how the fan wars between the two teams has started to get out of hand.

GIven the fact that both RCB and CSK have huge names in their side, namely Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the fans turn up to the stadiums in big numbers, and in recent years there has been an increase in the number of brawls within the stadiums.

"It was pretty intense, Outside the stadium, they were mocking the team, the players of the team when the bus was leaving, that was one thing that I saw, which I thought was in bad taste. The other one that I saw were the fans fighting with each other. I saw women being heckled, which felt unsavory, to be very honest. We saw that even in Chennai last year, again, uncalled for. It's not on whatsoever," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"It has gotten pretty intense. They are holding up jerseys, white T-shirts marked with black lines, stating the two years that CSK were banned for. They have kind of written MS' number on it, and Thala under it, depicting that they were in jail for two years, or whatever. It's getting a little beyond sport which concerns me. Because at the end of the day, this is a sport," Uthappa added.

Speaking of their performances in the tournament so far, Chennai Super Kings have had a horrid season in the IPL 2025, The side occupies 10th place in the standings, and became the first side to be eliminated from the competition. As for RCB, the side has been in brilliant form and currently occupy second place in the standings.