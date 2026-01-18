Robin Uthappa questions Ayush Badoni's inclusion in India's squad ahead of third NZ ODI Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about the inclusion of Ayush Badoni in India's ODI squad ahead of the third clash against New Zealand. Badoni was named in the squad as a replacement of Irfan Pathan.

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18, and with the series levelled, both teams will hope to put in a good showing in hopes of clinching the series.

Ahead of the third and final ODI of the series, the BCCI made a change to the Indian squad as Ayush Badoni was called up to the side as a replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Speaking of the move, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa came forward and questioned why Badoni was picked. Uthappa questioned the move and opined that it made no sense to him.

“I didn’t understand it at all. I absolutely couldn’t make sense of it. It was completely out of left field. I even went and checked his scores in the recent past, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and this one as well. I think he is a high-potential player, but I don’t know if he is India-ready yet,” Uthappa said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan gave his take on the matter as well

Furthermore, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also gave his take on the matter. He pointed out that despite having dished out some decent performances in the past, Badoni has not made a lasting impact in domestic cricket so far.

“I was a bit surprised, honestly. I was a bit surprised. Guys like Ayush Badoni have not done that well, right? I mean, he hasn’t exactly set domestic cricket on fire. It hasn’t really happened like that. He had three decent scores against South Africa A and Australia A, and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy he picked up four wickets in three games. So they probably thought that he could bowl a bit and bat down the order. But yes, it was a surprise. It really was a surprise,” Pathan said.

