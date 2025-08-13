Robin Uthappa opens up on reports of Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and talked about the reports of star batter Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League).

New Delhi:

With the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) looming on the horizon, there have been reports emerging of Rajasthan Royals’ star skipper Sanju Samson’s exit from the franchise. The reports stated that Samson had some differences with Rajasthan Royals and did not want to play for the side anymore.

Reflecting on the same, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about how there is no spot left for Samson in the side. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top and Riyan Parag batting at number three, Samson will have to bat at number four, which he would not prefer.

"They have both Yashasvi, who has done really well for them, and Suryavanshi has absolutely smacked it out of the park, and Riyan Parag likes to bat at number three. Where does that leave Sanju Samson? A number four spot. Would I want to bat at number four when I am opening for India? Absolutely not. From his perspective, he probably felt that perhaps that won't change at RR, and they back their youngsters, quite a bit, don't they?” Uthappa said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Samson’s batting position could be key in facilitating his move according to Uthappa

Furthermore, Uthappa talked about the fact that promoting young talent has always been the culture at Rajasthan Royals and opined that Samson wanting a move could be his way of staying ahead of the curve.

"That has been the culture there at RR. So he probably sees it as a writing on the wall, perhaps, and so perhaps, he's trying to get a little bit ahead of the curve a little bit and say, 'let me move now' so that I can go elsewhere and open the batting and still vie for that position at the top of the order in the Indian team. So that's perhaps a small reasoning as well,” he added.

