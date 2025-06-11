Robin Uthappa gives his take on Shubman Gill leading India ahead of England tour Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and lauded the BCCI for appointing Shubman Gill as India's new Test skipper ahead of the England tour that is set to kick off from June 20. Both sides will lock horns across five Tests.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England for a five-game Test series. The tour kicks off from June 20. Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced that star batter Shubman Gill will be the Indian team’s new Test captain and will kick off his stint as Test skipper with the England tour.

With Gill’s appointment, many experts came forward to give their take on the same, and former India cricketer Robin Uthappa also came forward and heaped praise on the selectors for appointing someone as young as Gill as India’s Test captain.

"You have got to give tops to that selection committee because they have gone with foresight. Shubman is just 24 or 25 right now. If he gets this right, then you can see him leading the Indian Test side for the next 10 years, the next decade, and that leaves Indian cricket in great hands because he is a high-quality bat," Uthappa said on Star Sports’ ‘Game Plan.’

"We have seen his captaincy evolve from last year to this year just in the IPL, just the way he led the Gujarat Titans, the intensity with which he functioned, the decisions he made on the field, and the way he stood up for his teammates with the umpires or anything that happened on the field," he added.

Gary Kirsten reflects on Gill’s captaincy appointment as well

Furthermore, former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten also gave his take on the BCCI appointing Shubman Gill as India’s new Test skipper.

"He is going to be a great leader. He is a smart cricketer. He has got a good brain for the game. He understands his game deeply. He is very talented, and he is a nice human being. He has all the raw materials to become a really good leader," he said.