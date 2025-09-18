Robin Uthappa fires shots at Karun Nair, opens up on leaving Karnataka in 2016-17 Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and talked about the time he was dropped from Karnataka's squad during the 2016-17 season, even fired shots at Karun Nair for alienating him due to a controversy.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa recently came forward and talked about being dropped from Karnataka’s squad during the 2016-17 season. After being dropped from the squad, Uthappa eventually left the team during the season as well.

Taking part in a podcast interview, the former cricketer slammed Karun Nair and expressed his frustration over not being selected in the playing XI during the season.

He talked about giving an interview, and one of his teammates told Karun Nair that his comments were aimed at him, which caused a dispute between the two.

“There was an interview. At that point, I was trying to get into the Test team. I was frustrated because despite performing well, I wasn’t even being considered. Maybe all of those emotions came out in the conversation. I said in the interview that Test caps were being given away too easily and that some people really needed to earn them rather than just being given them freely,” Uthappa said on First Umpire.

“Someone from our team took that piece of interview and told Karun Nair that I had said it about him. Karun Nair, who was like a younger brother, alienated me at that time because he was close to getting a Test cap. He didn’t check with me and believed it,” he added.

Uthappa revealed getting accused of disrupting the team

Furthermore, Uthappa talked about how the side qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, and he revealed that he was called to the stadium and was accused of causing tension and breaking up the squad.

“Later, there was a meeting in Karnataka. Generally, when we qualified for the quarterfinals, I had this habit of getting everyone together, inviting them home, sharing a meal and drinks, and building team unity. Before I could invite them home, there was a meeting in the stadium. I was called up and told I was breaking up the team and creating issues,” Uthappa said.