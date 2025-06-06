Rob Walter announced as New Zealand’s new all-format coach New Zealand Cricket recently came forward and announced that 49-year-old Rob Walter will be taking over as the side's new all-format coach. He will be taking over the role from Gary Stead as his tenure begins mid-June.

New Delhi:

In a major development for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), former South Africa white-ball coach Rob Walter has been named the new New Zealand head coach across all formats. He has been named the new head coach for the next three years.

After the 49-year-old departed from his role with South Africa, he was deemed the top candidate to take up the role in New Zealand’s men’s team. It is interesting to note that Walter was being looked upon as quite the coaching prospect for the Black Caps, as he had led the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He will be taking over the role from Gary Stead, and Walter’s new contract will see him take charge of New Zealand for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), the ODI World Cup 2027, and the T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2028 alongside the 2028 LA Olympics.

Walter reflects on his new role

With his announcement as the new head coach, Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about how big of an honour it is for him to be taking up the role and laid out his plans for his tenure.

"The Blackcaps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now and it's a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested. I just can't wait to get started. It's exciting, it's challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone,” he added. It is interesting to note that the 49-year-old’s tenure with the Black Caps will begin in mid-June, as New Zealand will be touring Zimbabwe in July.