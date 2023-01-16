'Road to recovery has begun...': Rishabh Pant opens up for first time after horrific car crash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant opens up after accident

Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant has opened up for the first time in public after suffering a serious car accident on 30th December 2022. The Indian wicketkeeper batter took to social media to address the public and thank them for their support in his hard times.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," Pant wrote on Twitter.

