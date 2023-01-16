Monday, January 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Road to recovery has begun...': Rishabh Pant opens up for first time after horrific car crash

'Road to recovery has begun...': Rishabh Pant opens up for first time after horrific car crash

Rishabh Pant suffered a car accident on his way to Uttarakhand. He suffered multiple injuries in the car accident and underwent surgeries for them.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2023 19:09 IST
Rishabh Pant opens up after accident
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant opens up after accident

Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant has opened up for the first time in public after suffering a serious car accident on 30th December 2022. The Indian wicketkeeper batter took to social media to address the public and thank them for their support in his hard times.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," Pant wrote on Twitter.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News