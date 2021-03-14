Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh turns back the clock to slam four sixes in a row

Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh was at his best during the Road Safety World Series match against South Africa on Saturday.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock during the Road Safety World Series, as he slammed four successive sixes in the match against South Africa Legends on Saturday.

Yuvraj brought up his half-century in merely 22 deliveries.

The left-handed batsman hit South Africa's medium pacer Zander de Bruyn for four sixes in a row in the 18th over of the innings. He eventually finished his innings on 52 off just 22 deliveries, slamming six sixes and two fours.

Watch:

India Legends registered a 56-run victory and further strengthened their claim for a place in the semifinal of the tournament.

Reacting to Yuvraj's scintillating knock, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wrote, "In my prime I used to hit 6 sixes, now I am hitting 4 sixes!' Love you Yuvi! Thoroughly enjoyed that! #Legends," quoting Yuvraj.

Yuvraj Singh was the first player in the history of T20I cricket to slam six sixes in an over. He achieved the feat against England's Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj's record was equalled by West Indies' limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, who hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for 36 runs in an over.