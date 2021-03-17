Road Safety World Series | Watch: Yuvraj Singh smokes four sixes in an over against West Indies Legends

Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock on Wednesday as he smoked four sixes in an over during the semi-final clash of Road Safety World Series against West Indies legends.

In the 19th over bowled by Mahendra Nagamootoo, Yuvraj slammed three maximums on the first three deliveries. The fourth delivery was a wide yorker but Yuvraj's proceedings resumed on the fifth delivery as he hit another maximum over the sightscreen. The left-hander eventually finished with 49 off 20 deliveries that included one four and 6 sixes.

Yusuf Pathan also chipped in with a vital 20-ball 37 to complement Yuvraj as India Legends ultimately managed to post a massive 218-run total on the scoreboard.

Earlier, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar scored a 36-ball half-century to bolster their run-flow. While Virender Sehwag made full use of the Powerplay, hitting 35 in just 17 deliveries, Tendulkar accelerated after his opening partner's departure. Sachin stitched a fifty partnership with Mohammad Kaif.

Yuvraj had also slammed four successive sixes in the match against South Africa Legends last week. He hit South Africa's medium pacer Zander de Bruyn for four sixes in a row in the 18th over of the innings and eventually finished his innings on 52 off just 22 deliveries, slamming six sixes and two fours.