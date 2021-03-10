Fans troll England team after Kevin Pietersen slams 18-ball fifty against India Legends

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kevin Pietersen put on a show against India Legends on Tuesday, slamming 75 off just 37 balls to lead the England Legends to a six-run win.

England legends captain Kevin Pietersen set the stage alight during the match against India Legends in the eighth match of the Road Safety World Series, as he slammed a half-century in merely 18 deliveries.

The England Legends eventually won the match by six runs.

Pietersen rolled back the time and reminded the fans of his impressive outing against the Indian spinners in the 2012 series at home, as he slammed the likes of Pragyan Ojha and Yuvraj Singh for huge sixes.

The fans on Twitter reacted to a swashbuckling innings from Kevin Pietersen, and even trolled the current English team on their struggles against Indian spinners in the recently-concluded Test series.

Some even demanded Pietersen's return to the English team!

England Legends made 189 in 20 overs against India Legends, and the hosts made a remarkable comeback in the run-chase after being reduced to 58/5 in the ninth over -- thanks to Irfan Pathan's unbeaten 61 off 34 deliveries and Manpreet Gony's fiery 35 off 16 balls.