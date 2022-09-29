Road Safety World series: IND-L vs AUS-L semifinal match to resume today after rain played spoilsport

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India Legends and Australia Legends in action.

Road Safety World series: The first semi-final of the ongoing Road Safety World series between India Legends and Australia legends was postponed on Wednesday as rain played spoilsport. The match started late from its scheduled time, and only 17 overs were bowled, where Australia scored 136/5. The clash is now set to take place on Thursday, 29th September at 3:30 PM at the same venue- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

The match was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM on Wednesday but due to wet outfield, the toss was delayed. The match was later started at 8:15 PM with India Legends opting to bowl first. The Shane Watson-led Australia Legends got a great start and even continued their momentum before Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends struck a few blows. Openers Shane Watson and Alex Doolan scored 30 and 35, respectively while No.3 batter Ben Dunk scored 46 runs. By the 16th over Australia Legends lost two quick wickets and the match could not resume after the 17th over. For India, Abhimanyu Mithun, Yusuf Pathan and Rahul Sharma scalped wickets.

Notably, the match will resume from the same point on Thursday as it was left on Wednesday. Also, this is the fifth occasion when an India Legends match has been interrupted due to rain in the ongoing series. Earlier in the group stage, four matches were interrupted due to rain with three ending in no result. One rain-affected match produced results as it became a 15-over affair due to rain. In the group stage, India won two of the five matches, while the other three were no-result.

Apart from the first semifinal, the other semifinal is also scheduled to take place on the same day itself at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur at 7:30 PM. In the second semifinal, Sri Lanka Legends will take on West Indies Legends.

India Legends Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends Playing XI: Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick

