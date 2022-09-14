Road Safety World Series 2022: Dilshan's men outclass England Legends, defeat them by 7 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RSWORLDSERIES) Sri Lanka legends in action

Road Safety World Series 2022: Turning the clock back and witnessing the legends of the game take the field to have a go at each other, the World Safety Road Series is certainly one spectacle. The quality of cricket might not be that high octane but certainly is something that brings around heaps of nostalgia for the fans of the game. The tournament which started on September 10, 2022, will go on till October 1, 2022.

Sri Lanka legends won the toss and decided to field first. Phil Mustard and Ian Bell opened the proceedings for England. They were getting started with their innings that is when Isuru Udana struck and dismissed Mustard, who was batting on 14 off 21 deliveries. Ian Bell too couldn't make any notable contribution and departed on q5 off 24 deliveries. The English team was in all kinds of shackles and was reeling at 35/2. The likes of Mal Loye (8) and Darren Maddy (2) followed the others without troubling the scorers. Tim Ambrose was dismissed on duck by Sanath Jayasuriya. England just could not find a way of scoring runs and they bundled out for a meager score of 78 by the end of 19 overs.

From the word go, Sri Lankan Legends knew that they did not have a tough job on their hands. They were just required to keep their wickets intact and this is what they exactly did. Dilshan Munaweera scored a very slow 24 off 43 deliveries and was joined in by the skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan who could just score 15 off 21 deliveries. After they departed, Upul Tharanga handled things in his style and scored 23 off 19 deliveries. The Dilshan-led Sri Lankan Legends side chased this total down in 15 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

Teams

Sri Lanka Legends XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis

England Legends XI: Mal Loye, Ian Bell(c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard(w), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

