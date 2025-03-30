Riyan Parag takes mind boggling catch to send Shivam Dube packing in CSK clash | WATCH Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag captured the limelight after he took an exceptional catch to dismiss Shubham Dube in the second innings of their clash against Chennai Super Kings. Royals defeated Kings by six runs in the end.

Rajasthan Royals took on Chennai Super Kings in game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides locked horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 30, and the clash began with Royals coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

In the first innings, through Nitish Rana’s excellent knock, Royals posted a total of 182 runs, and when Chennai came out to chase the target, they lost opener Rachin Ravindra in the very first over of the run chase. Furthermore, as Chennai aimed to stabilise their innings through Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, and Shivam Dube, Royals did well in limiting the five-time champions and taking wickets in quick intervals.

However, one of the biggest highlights from the run chase came when Shivam Dube was dismissed, and it was all thanks to an exceptional display of fielding by Royals skipper Riyan Parag. Dube, after hitting consecutive boundaries against Wanindu Hasaranga, aimed to play another big shot. However, much to his dismay, Riyan Parag took an exceptional diving one-handed catch to send Shivam Dube packing for 18 runs.

Speaking of the game between RR and CSK, after posting a total of 182 runs, Chennai were put under pressure early as Rachin Ravindra departed for a duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked set on the crease, but he was sent packing for 63 runs in 44 deliveries as well. In the end, CSK needed 20 runs to win off six balls with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni on the crease.

Where many hoped that the duo would propel the five-time champions to a win, the final over of Sandeep Sharma helped Royals register a thrilling victory against Chennai. Eventually, RR defeated CSK by six runs and registered their first win of the IPL 2025 season. As for CSK, the visitors were handed their second defeat of the tournament in their third game.