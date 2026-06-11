Riyan Parag shares crucial update about shoulder injury after being ruled out of India A tour

New Delhi:

Riyan Parag has undergone successful shoulder surgery after battling a recurring injury that had been troubling him since his international debut in 2024. In the IPL 2026, he was forced to skip a couple of games to address the concern, before returning to the playing XI in the business end of the tournament. He was eventually appointed the vice-captain for the India A tournament, but the injury ruled him out.

The recovery phase now shifts focus to rehabilitation, with the cricketer expected to undergo fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru before being considered for any future domestic or international assignments.

In the meantime, Parag shared details of the procedure and his mindset during the recovery phase through an Instagram post, reflecting on the physical and mental challenges he has faced over the past two years.

“Well, the shoulder finally won. For everyone who’s been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge. But I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way," Parag posted on his official Instagram handle.

"Now comes a different challenge- recovery, rehab and patience. I’ll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," he further wrote.

Parag’s impact in IPL 2026

Before the injury interruption, Parag helped Rajasthan Royals reach the playoffs and finish third in the IPL 2026. In Qualifier 2, his side lost to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. When it comes to his performance with the bat, Parag underperformed, scoring just 309 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 157.65. There were matches when the Assam-born managed a decent start, but failed to convert them.

The injury certainly played a part in his difficult season with the bat. His captaincy, on the other hand, was top-notch and for the same reason, the BCCI selectors appointed him as vice-captain for the A tour. In his absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed the role, with Tilak Varma leading the side.

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