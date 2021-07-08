Riyan Parag pays tribute to MS Dhoni, recreates his iconic 2011 World Cup-winning six | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RIYAN PARAG Riyan Parag

While fans flooded social media with wishes on the occasion of MS Dhoni's 40th birthday on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag came up with a unique tribute for the ex-India skipper. The youngster shared a clip recreating Dhoni's iconic 2011 World Cup-winning six against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni’s unbeaten 91-run knock was a key reason behind India basking in the glory of World Cup victory. Chasing a challenging 275-run target, he steered India past the finishing line at Wankhede, ensuring that there was no late drama in the summit clash.

The Indian dressing room roared in joy as Dhoni dispatched a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to send the ball into the stands. Dhoni gave millions of Indians a memory worth revisiting throughout their lives.

Dhoni may have retired from international cricket, but the Chennai Super Kings skipper will be seen in action in the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. After a horrendous last season, the three-time champions looked like their old self this year, winning five of their opening seven matches.

The Chennai-based outfit was placed second in the points table when the tournament was suspended due to growing COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble. The second phase of the lucrative T20 league is set to resume in September this year.

CSK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan has also said that Dhoni's age wouldn't affect his association with the franchise and he can keep playing at least for another year or two. Dhoni has been captaining the CSK franchise since the inaugural 2008 season, barring two seasons when the franchise was suspended.

"He can continue for another one or two years with CSK. He is fully fit, trains a lot. Don't see any reason why he should stop," Viswanathan told IANS on Wednesday.

"As far we are concerned, we are happy for what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is a guide or a leader as the most experienced player. We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us," added Viswanathan.