Riyan Parag expresses his thoughts after SRH defeat RR in Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals' stand-in skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about his side's loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs.

Game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides locked horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23, and the clash began with SRH coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. After Abhishek’s early dismissal, it was Travis Head who put in an excellent performance and added 67 runs in 31 deliveries. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan went unbeaten on a score of 106 runs in 47 deliveries. In the first innings of the game, Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 286 runs. Aiming to chase down the target, Royals got off to a subpar start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag departed early.

However, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel put in an excellent performance, scoring 66 and 70 runs, respectively. Royals managed to score 242 runs as they fell short of the target. Eventually, SRH won the game by 44 runs and registered their first win of the season. After the game, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the game. He talked about how he would have preferred if SRH were limited to a lower total than 286.

“It was tough, just like I expected. Credit to SRH but we could have executed better. Will have a sit down and chat about what we could have done better. (On choosing to bowl first) I feel collectively we took that decision, it was the right decision but it was about executing better. You’d mind if 280 is on the board, at the toss I said 200 was what I expected but 220-240 would have been a good score to chase down,” Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With a loss in their first game, Rajasthan Royals will next take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Wednesday, March 26.