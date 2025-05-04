Riyan Parag creates history, becomes first player to hit six consecutives sixes in IPL Riyan Parag has finally lived up to his reputation in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he single-handedly helped the Royals make a comeback in the 206-run chase, helping them recover from a precarious position of 71/5. He also became the 1st player to hit six consecutive sixes in IPL

Kolkata:

Riyan Parag created history in the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the first ever cricketer to hit six consecutive sixes in the tournament. The captain of the Rajasthan Royals turned the game on its head single-handedly by hitting five sixes in a single over off Moeen Ali in the 13th over of the innings. In the very next over, Parag smashed Varun Chakaravarthy for a maximum to make it six consecutive sixes in the innings.

The Royals were reeling at 71/5 at one stage, but Parag absorbed all the pressure before taking on Moeen to stun KKR out of nowhere. He reached his fifty off just 27 balls and, courtesy of those six consecutive maximums, reached the 90s. However, he couldn't complete his maiden century in the cash-rich league. But his brilliant six-hitting spree helped him create history.

Unfortunately, the Royals yet again bottled the chase, for the fourth time this season as they lost agonisingly by one run to succumb to their ninth loss in IPL 2025. After Parag's six sixes, they were the favourites to win the clash but then lost their way yet again with Hetmyer and the Royals skipper getting out quickly.

But then Shubham Dubey brought them back in the game to bring the equation down to three runs off the last ball, only for Jofra Archer to get run out to lose by just one run. With this win, KKR have stayed alive in IPL 2025 as they now have 11 points after as many matches.

However, the game will be remembered for Parag who became the first ever player in the history of IPL to smack six consecutive sixes. "I was planning to stay till the last 2 overs, but unfortunately I got out in the 18th over. It was a miscalculation from my side. I think we could have found better options in the last 6 overs. Maybe other bowling options. No one to complain but ourselves, we should have finished it. We could have done something else in hindsight.

"He (Russell) was 2 off 10 balls and the way he accelerated after that, it was great to watch. It's a ground where sixes are hit. The wicket was a little tricky, so I had to pick my battles. I think I did it pretty well, until the time I got out. I have been telling that to myself, feels off to give an interview (as the losing captain.) We weren't clinical on the field and the consequences are here," a disappointed Parag said after the match.