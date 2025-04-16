Riyan Parag breaks Ajinkya Rahane's all-time record for Rajasthan Royals in IPL during DC clash Riyan Parag achieved a major milestone for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League during his team's clash against Delhi Capitals. Parag has shattered a record of former RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

New Delhi:

Star batter Riyan Parag has shattered an all-time record of Ajinkya Rahane for the Rajasthan Royals during the team's clash against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, April 16. Parag had a stellar 2024 for RR when he was the third-highest scorer of the tournament overall. He has had starts in 2025, but hasn't been able to capitalise on them.

Meanwhile, Parag has shattered a fielding record for RR during the clash against DC. Parag now has the most catches taken for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history after he grabbed one in the clash against the Capitals. Parag took the catch of Abhishek Porel when the batter miscued a stroke to long-off. This was Parag's 41st catch for RR in the IPL.

Most catches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL:

1 - Riyan Parag: 41

2 - Ajinkya Rahane: 40

3 - Jos Buttler: 31

4 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 25

5 - Shimron Hetmeyer: 24

Porel was the highest run-scorer for DC for his 49. DC put up 188/5 on the board after a splash from Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs at the end. KL Rahul didn't had a great outing as he made a 32-ball 38, however, the pitch seemed to be on the slower side a bit.

Stubbs and Axar provided a blistering partnership of 41 for the fifth wicket. The South African made 34 from 18 balls, while Axar scored 34 from 14 deliveries. Ashutosh also hit a couple of boundaries as he made 15 from 11 balls. RR had earlier opted to bowl first.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande