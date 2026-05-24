Rishabh Pant's captaincy at LSG under 'consideration for reset' after horror IPL, confirms franchise director

New Delhi:

Rishabh Pant's captaincy at the Lucknow Super Giants seems to be under threat as the franchise global director of cricket, Tom Moody, has said that the franchise would need to 'consider a reset' on the leadership. This came after LSG's yet another dismal season in the Indian Premier League. They lost their final match to Punjab Kings, and are staring at the last-place finish in the points table.

LSG have won only four matches this season and have dropped three of their last four matches. They were knocked out before the playoffs last season too, having finished seventh in the 10-team table.

Pant, the LSG skipper and the most expensive player in the history of the tournament, is under scrutiny for his underwhelming performances. He has made just 312 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.36 and a strike rate of 138.05 with only one fifty to his name. Both, his average and strike rate, are below his career stats. His performances have not justified his price of Rs 27 crore for which he was acquired by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

Moody states LSG need to consider reset

Speaking at the post-match press conference after their 10th loss of the season to the PBKS, Moody opened up on the leadership. "From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said at the press conference. "And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things.

"But certainly we haven't lived up to the expectation or the standard that we expect of ourselves. And certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it's certainly something that we'll be taking some very serious consideration to, you know, what it looks like in the future. Like every department, when you do reflect on a season, we will be making some considered decisions, but it certainly looks like that we're needing to consider a reset."

Langer express disappointment over Pant's season

Moody was not the first one to speak on Pant's performances. Earlier, head coach Justin Langer had expressed disappointment over the same. He was asked on how he would rate Pant as a captain and a batter during a press conference. "Yeah, well, Rishabh's been around for a long time. I think he started playing in the Indian side from an 18-year-old. He understands it, and numbers don't lie. So, he'll be the first to admit it's been two very disappointing seasons for him with the bat," Langer had said.

"He's had some great innings but he'll be disappointed with those numbers. And, you know, you expect a lot from your senior players and he'll be, feeling it as much as anyone," he added.

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