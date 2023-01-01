Rishabh Pant Update | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches Max Hospital to meet Indian Cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Update | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached the Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant. The Indian batter, who met with a horrific accident on Friday is admitted to the Max Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Earlier Uttarakhand Government also decided to honour the Haryana roadways bus driver and conductor, who helped in saving Pant's life.

The Uttarakhand CM was reportedly in touch with Pant's family after the Cricketer met with the car accident. He also had formed a team, who kept the CM updated on Pant's health. Dhami has now reached the Hospital to understand Pant's health and progress.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News