Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery post car accident; recovering fast

Rishabh Pant has undergone successful knee surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai and is recovering fast, ANI reported.

Rishabh Pant's car accident sent shockwaves across the world. The accident, images and videos that followed were horrifying and there is no doubt that Pant's escape was nothing less than a miracle. Pant suffered cuts on the forehead, abrasion injuries on the back and a ligament injury. It is believed that the DC skipper will need at least a rest of around 3-6 months in order to recover.

If that eventually turns out to be the timeline, Pant will, in all probability miss the IPL. The upcoming Test series vs Australia though is a complete miss.

After the tragic accident that took place on the Delhi-Haridwar highway, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been closely monitoring pant and his condition regularly. The cricketing body strictly instructed doctors at Max Hospital, Dehradun, where Pant was initially admitted, to consult BCCI's medical team before treating Pant's ligament injuries.

Before this incident, the wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped from the ODI and the T20 squad that was selected to take on Sri Lanka. It was being said that Pant was carrying a niggle in his knees and it required NCA's immediate attention. The Delhi Capitals skipper was expected to regain full fitness before the start of the important Border-Gavaskar Trophy that will be played in February-March 2023.

