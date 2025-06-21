Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni in elite record list with half-century against England Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni in the list of most runs by an Indian keeper-batter in SENA countries. The newly-appointed India vice-captain might also eye another record of Dhoni, which he can surpass in the ongoing Test against England at Headingley.

Leeds (England):

On Day 1 of the first Test between England and India, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show in Headingley, but flamboyant batter Rishabh Pant also made the headlines with a half-century. He made an unbeaten 65 runs and will be hoping to capitalise on that on Day 2 and register his 7th century in the longest format of the game. In the meantime, Pant has already surpassed one of MS Dhoni’s major records in Test cricket.

Dhoni held the record of most runs by an Indian keeper-batter in SENA countries. Pant required 50 runs to surpass him, and he did it in style against England. The 27-year-old initially took some time to settle down, and once he did, he became a force to reckon with, smacking six boundaries and two maximums on Day 1.

Pant eyes to surpass another Dhoni record

Both Pant and Dhoni have six Test centuries to their name - the most by Indian keeper-batters. With a ton in Headingley, Pant can surpass the legendary cricketer, becoming the Indian keeper-batter with the most centuries in the longest format of the game. However, for that, Pant will have to play to his merits in the first session of Day 2. India are in well in control, and it's now up to him, Gill and the following batters to help India post a massive total in the first innings.

India post 359/3 on Day 1

Jaiswal and Gill scored a century each on the opening day of the five-match series. With the ton, Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian cricketer to score a century in both England and Australia. On the other hand, Gill was under immense pressure, as he had an average of 14.66 in England before the Test. After being named captain, the pressure only mounted, but Gill played a responsible knock, remaining unbeaten for 127 runs after Day 1. India posted 359/3.