Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina extend condolences to families affected by Uttarakhand glacier burst

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant extended condolences on Sunday for those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. A massive glacier breach in the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand caused flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga river, leading to large-scale devastation.

The Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed in to help with the rescue and relief effort. Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, that were likely to be affected were put on high alert.

"My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble," wrote Pant.

Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also prayed for the safety of people in the affected areas.

"Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas," tweeted Raina.

"Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand praying for everyone’s well being.." said Harbhajan.

"I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche