AUS vs IND: Gill, Pant steer India to historic Gabba Test win; India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara took the hits and Rishabh Pant counterpunched with an unbeaten 89 as India chased down a record total to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy with three overs and three wickets to spare on the last day of the series.
The injury-depleted India squad played with no fear, ending Australia’s unbeaten run at the Gabba that dated back to 1988.
India resumed Tuesday on 4 without loss and had 98 overs to chase a victory target of 328 or three full sessions to bat through to salvage the draw it needed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
No team had scored more than 236-7 in the fourth innings to win a test match at the Gabba. India won by three wickets and, with a total of 329-7, now replaces Australia's team of 1951 for that record.
After never winning a test series on Australian soil until 2018-19, India has now done it twice on consecutive tours Down Under.
Opener Shubman Gill posted 91, Pujara absorbed no fewer than 11 hits in his 211-ball 56. The four-test had been tied 1-1, meaning India needed only a draw to retain the trophy.