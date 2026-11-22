Day 4 of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand saw Rishabh Pant continue right where he left off, putting pressure on the Black Caps once more. Pant went on to complete a magnificent century, completing his century in just 135 deliveries, playing brilliant cricket.

It is worth noting that with Pant’s knock, India’s lead went over 250 runs; the side looks to go for the kill against New Zealand on Day 4. It is also interesting to note that, by scoring his century, Pant surpassed Les Ames in the list of players with the most Test hundreds as a designated wicketkeeper.

This was Pant’s ninth Test century, and he only sits behind Andy Flower and Adam Gilchrist in the list of players with the most Test centuries, with 12 and 17 to their names, respectively.

Most Test hundreds as a designated wicketkeeper

17 - Adam Gilchrist

12 - Andy Flower

9 - Rishabh Pant

8 - Les Ames

Rishabh Pant smashed 128 runs in the first innings

It is interesting to note that Rishabh Pant’s innings came to an end on a score of 128 runs as India lost its six wickets. Pant was accompanied by Anshul Kamboj at the start of the day, with Dhruv Jurel putting forth a good showing in the latter stages of the first session.

By the time of lunch, India’s score read 629/6 after 152.5 overs, with the side leading by 261 runs. With one and a half days of cricket left, the Indian team will look to pile on the runs further and put New Zealand under pressure.

An ideal situation would be to declare with a lead of 350+ runs and try to bowl out the Black Caps in the remaining time. Team India are in a dominant position in the Test match, and the side will look to make the most of it.

It could be interesting to see how the side fares for the rest of the fourth day, and whether New Zealand can make a comeback after a subpar bowling display.

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