Rishabh Pant shines on comeback to Test cricket, levels MS Dhoni with sixth Test century in Chennai

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant smacked his sixth Test century

Rishabh Pant is enjoying his return to Test cricket after 634 days. He had last played in the format for India in December 2022 against Bangladesh and he has made a comeback against the same team to smash his sixth century in the format. The southpaw had looked in good touch in the first innings as well but had scored only 39 runs.

However, Pant made sure to not throw his wicket away in the second innings after coming out to bat with India's score reading 67/3. Late on the second day, he absorbed the pressure and then batted superbly on the third morning taking the attack to Bangladesh bowlers who looked clueless. The 26-year-old was cautious at times too but began playing his shots in the second half of the first session.

He was lucky as well with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dropping him on 72 but one has to give credit to Pant for seamlessly returning to Test cricket. Not for once since the Test match began, it felt like Rishabh Pant was away from the format for almost 20 months due to injury. This is also the first century for Pant across formats after surviving a deadly accident almost a couple of years ago and he got there in quick time as play resumed after lunch.

During his innings, the left-hander also played his trademark single-handed six much to the delight of the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium while his 360-degree shots were also out of the fast bowlers as the dressing room seemed to have hinted to him about the declaration. His breezy knock came to an end on 109 when Mehidy Hasan took a good catch off his bowling but Pant's partnership with Shubman Gill for the fourth wicket has virtually batted Bangladesh out of the Test match and the target of more than 450 runs is almost impossible for the visitors to chase.