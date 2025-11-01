Rishabh Pant shares fitness update, rehabilitation process ahead of Test return against South Africa Rishabh Pant is set to return to international cricket after months out with a foot fracture sustained in England. He has fully recovered, played an unofficial Test for India A, and described staying positive during rehab as a key part of his comeback.

Bengaluru:

Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to international cricket after a lengthy recovery from a foot fracture that kept him out of action for several months. The star keeper-batter, known for his fearless approach, confirmed that he has now fully recovered from the injury that occurred during India’s Test series against England earlier this year.

Pant sustained the injury during the Manchester Test, played between July 23 and 27, when he attempted a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes. The ball ricocheted off his bat and struck his right foot, resulting in a fracture. Despite the pain, Pant showed immense grit and determination by returning to the crease after initially retiring hurt, embodying the fighting spirit that has defined his career.

After months of rest and rehabilitation, Pant finally made his competitive return in an unofficial Test match for India A against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where 17-run knock off 20 balls before being dismissed by Okuhle Cele. Meanwhile, speaking to the BCCI on the sidelines of the match, Pant reflected on the recovery process and the challenges he faced along the way.

“The first part of the process was healing. For the first six weeks, you have to let the fracture heal properly and then report to the CoE. Thankfully, the healing went well,” Pant said in a BCCI video.

“I started my rehab gradually. In the early days, there was a lot of physiotherapy and careful monitoring. Once I regained some mobility, I began focusing on building strength, which marked the start of the second phase. Right now, I’m happy to say that I’m fully recovered, and I owe a big thanks to the CoE staff for helping me through it,” he added.

Being positive is really a mindset thing: Pant

Pant described the injury layoff as one of the most mentally challenging phases of his career.

“Being positive is really a mindset thing. During an injury, it’s easy to lose motivation. Your energy levels drop, and frustration builds up. But if you can find small things that make you feel good, it’s important to hold onto them, especially when you’re going through that period,” he concluded.

Now fully fit and back in rhythm, Pant’s return will be a major boost for India ahead of their upcoming series against South Africa.