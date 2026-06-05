Rishabh Pant set to achieve legendary Test record ahead of one-off Test against Afghanistan

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the beginning of the multi-format series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides will meet across one Test match and three ODI matches and will hope to put in some good performances across the upcoming four matches.

Several star performers on the side will be looking to make a significant impact in the game. It is worth noting that the series will kick off with the only Test. The two sides will meet at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6th.

Ahead of the Test match, many eyes will be set upon ace wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Coming on the back of a horrid IPL season, Pant will be looking to make a statement. With the Test match, the star batter also has a chance to make history.

Pant has the opportunity to become the first player in Indian cricket history to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. The 28-year-old currently has 94 sixes to his name, the most for any Indian. He just needs 6 sixes in the Test match against Afghanistan; if he manages to do so, he will become the fourth player in history to score 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Also Read: No handshake, no photo: What happened in Roland Garros semis between Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk?

Rishabh Pant aims to improve in upcoming Test match

It is interesting to note that Rishabh Pant will be desperate for some runs. The star batter is coming off a horrid season in the IPL. Leading Lucknow Super Giants, Pant played 14 games and only managed to score 312 runs to his name, at a strike rate of 138.05.

Lucknow became one of the first sides to get eliminated from the tournament, and the side finished in 10th place in the standings. After two back-to-back seasons of disappointment, Rishabh Pant will hope to approach the upcoming Test match against Afghanistan with a fresh mindset, and it could be interesting to see how he fares.

India’s squad for the AFG Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Also Read: