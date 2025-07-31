Rishabh Pant ruled out of DPL, Purani Dilli 6 announce new captain Rishabh Pant is ruled out of DPL 2025 due to a fractured foot suffered in the fourth Test vs England. Purani Dilli 6 have named Vansh Bedi as captain. Pant’s absence is a major blow to both the team and the tournament’s star power.

New Delhi:

Just days before the start of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Purani Dilli 6 have been dealt a major blow with star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured metatarsal in his right foot. He suffered the injury during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, where Pant, despite being in visible discomfort, courageously batted and registered a gritty half-century on Day 2.

Pant’s absence is expected to significantly impact both Purani Dilli 6 and the tournament’s overall appeal. The franchise had retained him for a hefty INR 21 lakh, banking on his experience and explosive batting to anchor their campaign. Although he featured in just one match during DPL 2024, scoring 35 off 32 balls, Pant was expected to play a central role this season, especially with no international fixtures scheduled for India in August.

With Pant sidelined for at least six weeks, the team has handed over the captaincy reins to Vansh Bedi, a promising young cricketer who was a key contributor in Purani Dilli 6’s run to the semi-finals last year. Bedi now faces the challenge of leading a talented but youthful squad with title aspirations. Team owner Akash Nangia expressed full confidence in Bedi’s leadership, calling him “a natural leader with a sharp cricketing mind.”

Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 Squad

Vansh Bedi (captain), Lalit Yadav, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha

When it DPL start?

The second edition of the DPL will begin on August 2 with South Delhi Superstarz taking on East Delhi Riders. Purani Dilli will play their first match on August 5 against Outer Dilli Warriors. The qualifiers will take place on August 29 and 30, with the grand finale on August 31.