Rishabh Pant retires hurt during second unofficial Test against South Africa A | Watch Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant injured himself while batting against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. In a video that has been making the rounds all over social media, Pant was seen walking off the field.

Bengaluru:

Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant left the field after injuring his arm on day 3 of the ongoing second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A. The two sides face each other at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in the clash that began on November 6.

It is worth noting that India A were batting on 108/4 when Pant was forced to leave the field. Notably, he was hit twice in the morning, first on the left arm and then on the groin region off of Tshepo Moreki’s bowling.

Two medical breaks were taken before Pant walked off the field as he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel. This could prove to be a big setback for Pant, the star batter, who made his return for the unofficial tests after a three-month injury layoff that he sustained during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England in July.

Speaking of his performance in the clash so far, Pant scored 24 runs in 20 deliveries in the first innings and retired hurt on a score of 17 runs in 22 deliveries.

BCCI announced squad for SA series

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against South Africa. After the end of the ongoing T20I series against Australia, India and South Africa will lock horns across two Test matches that will mark the start of a multi-format series.

Rishabh Pant was named the vice captain for the series, but with the extent of his injury unknown, the same could go on to put a big dent in India’s plans for the upcoming series.

India squad for SA series: Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

Also Read: