Rishabh Pant reflects on physical and mental preparation ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant failed to live up to the potential in IPL 2025. The keeper-batter made 269 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133.16 last season, which includes a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league game. Otherwise, for most of the IPL, his strike rate was below 100 and at one point, experts noted that Pant could be dropped from the playing XI.

He was also expected to be stripped of captaincy ahead of the forthcoming season, but the Lucknow management showed enough faith in the cricketer. The 28-year-old has now enjoyed a significant break ahead of the new season and is now physically and mentally ready for the IPL. Highlighting his preparation ahead of the new season, Pant spoke on the importance of hard work and added that decision-making and handling situations are two areas that he considers important.

“I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can't take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard,” Pant told in JioStar’s 'IPL Today Live'.

“Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you're doing good or you're doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted," he added.

LSG’s schedule in IPL 2026

Lucknow will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1. They are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, followed by clashes with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 and Gujarat Titans on April 12.

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