Rishabh Pant reflects on impact of franchised league tournament on up and coming players Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant took centre stage and talked about the impact of franchised league tournament on the current generation of players.

Star India batter Rishabh Pant is widely revered as one of the best players in world cricket. Through brilliant performances in Test and T20 cricket, Pant has made quite the name for himself and is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in world cricket right now.

With the Indian team recently clinching their third Champions Trophy title and the international duties concluded, every player is now shifting his focus to the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 18th edition of the tournament will kick off on March 22, and the season opener will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With the new season of the IPL approaching, Pant took centre stage and admitted that the current generation of players put way too much focus on the IPL. Where he did brand the IPL as a great platform to play cricket on, he opined that a player should be more focused on playing for the country.

"Since childhood, I had only one dream -- to play for India. I never even thought about playing in the IPL. I think today, people are more focused on the IPL. Of course, it's a great platform, but I believe that if your goal is to play for your country, everything else -- including the IPL -- will eventually fall into place,” Pant told JioHotstar.

"If you have that bigger mindset, success will follow. I always believed that I would play for India one day, and God has been kind. At 18, I got the opportunity to make my debut, and I am grateful for that,” he added.

It is interesting to note that despite being a part of the title-winning Indian squad in the Champions Trophy, Pant did not feature for the Men in Blue in any games, as KL Rahul fulfilled the role of the wicketkeeper. Now, Pant will be in action in the IPL, and he will don new colours in the upcoming season as he was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for the new edition of the IPL.