Rishabh Pant provides update on road to recovery, says can't wait to get back in action

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant is on a road to recovery from a serious car accident that he suffered in December 2022. The cricketer survived a horrific car accident and is undergoing treatment for the same. The Indian star has now given a major update on his fitness.

Speaking to the news agency IANS, Pant has stated that he is much better and is making good progress. The Indian star also said that he is focusing to get back on his feet. "I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," Pant said.

The Indian star also admitted that he is now having a fresh perspective on viewing life after the accident. "It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine," he added.

He also said that he is enjoying even the small things in his life. "Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day. Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun," Pant said.

Pant is set to miss cricket action for a long period but the cricketer is desiring to make a comeback soon. "I think it's difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket," he said.

Pant's daily routine now has three physiotherapy sessions, while he also consumes fruits and fluids in between them. The Indian cricketer is ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023 and is also missing the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Recently Delhi Capitals' director of cricket said that Pant might get back to the Indian team in a year or two years.

