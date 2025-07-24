Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? Reports claim Indian vice captain advised rest for six weeks

Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? Reports claim Indian vice captain advised rest for six weeks

According to recent reports, India's star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out for six weeks due to a toe fracture after he was retired hurt on day 1 of the ongoing Manchester Test against England.

Rishabh Pant going off the field
Rishabh Pant going off the field Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
MANCHESTER:

In a major development for Team India, the side’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has reportedly been advised six weeks of rest because of a fractured toe. It is worth noting that Pant was retired hurt on a score of 37 runs on day 1 of the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England. 

Pant, when attempting to play a reverse sweep against seamer Chris Woakes, missed, and the ball hit his foot. This saw the 27-year-old wince in pain as he had to go off the pitch. 

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, although, the chances of his batting look very bleak,” a source in the BCCI said according to The Indian Express.

More to follow..

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Rishabh Pant India Cricket England Vs India
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\