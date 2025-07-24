Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? Reports claim Indian vice captain advised rest for six weeks According to recent reports, India's star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out for six weeks due to a toe fracture after he was retired hurt on day 1 of the ongoing Manchester Test against England.

MANCHESTER:

In a major development for Team India, the side’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has reportedly been advised six weeks of rest because of a fractured toe. It is worth noting that Pant was retired hurt on a score of 37 runs on day 1 of the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England.

Pant, when attempting to play a reverse sweep against seamer Chris Woakes, missed, and the ball hit his foot. This saw the 27-year-old wince in pain as he had to go off the pitch.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, although, the chances of his batting look very bleak,” a source in the BCCI said according to The Indian Express.

